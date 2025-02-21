MILWAUKEE — Have you ever wondered how Damian Lillard became an NBA superstar? What about his upbringing and the people or places that taught him his iconic work ethic?

Those are the questions that the latest ‘Behind The Bucks‘ audio series entitled ‘The Damian Lillard Story: From Deep East Oakland’ seeks to answer.

The audio series, narrated by Senior NBA Insider, Chris B. Haynes, is a four-part project with episodes dropping weekly starting with the first drop on Feb. 17th, 2025.

In episode one, we learn about Lillard’s roots in Brookfield Village, a neighborhood in East Oakland, California, and how that shaped him into the determined, skilled and humble NBA superstar he is today. This episode also transitions into his early days as an underrated, overlooked prospect at Weber State.

Hear from his friends, family, trainers, coaches, and all the individuals who saw his road to greatness before ever stepping on an NBA court.

Later in the series, we’ll learn about his early NBA roots in Portland, the trade request that landed him in Milwaukee, the early stages of his fit with the Bucks and much more!