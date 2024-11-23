ByAP

MILWAUKEE — — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 11 rebounds and Damian Lillard added 31 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Charlotte Hornets 125-119 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Milwaukee opened the fourth quarter with a 14-5 spurt for a 110-90 lead, but the Hornets got it to 121-119 on Brandon Miller’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds left.

Taurean Prince answered with a pair of free throws for the Bucks to make it a two-possession game, and Charlotte missed a pair of 3-pointers on the ensuing possession. Antetokounmpo hit two free throws with 4.5 seconds left to make it 125-119.

LaMelo Ball had a career-high 50 points for the Hornets, and Brandon Miller added 32.