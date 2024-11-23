The Milwaukee Bucks led for the majority of the game, growing their lead to 20 points at one point in the fourth quarter. The Charlotte Hornets would not go a way and made a late charge to cut the Bucks lead to just two points before the Bucks made some key free throws to secure the win. Damian Lillard scored 31 and Giannis scored 32 in the 125-119 win. Lamelo Ball scored 50 for the Hornets, most of it in the fourth quarter. Justin Garcia and Brandon Sneide talked about the win during Bucks Talk.