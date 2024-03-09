D’Angelo Russell scored 21 of his season-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and hit a go-ahead jumper with 5.9 seconds to play, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame LeBron James‘ injury absence for a 123-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Spencer Dinwiddie blocked Damian Lillard‘s step-back jumper right before the buzzer to preserve a stirring win for the Lakers while James sat out to rest his sore left ankle, missing his ninth game of the season overall due to the persistent injury.