The Milwaukee Brewers were running early and often this afternoon as they set a franchise record with nine stolen bases in their 14-1 win over the Athletics.

The Brewers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, collecting six of the nine stolen bases.

They added a run in the bottom of the second thanks to a Jackson Chourio RBI double and a Rhys Hoskins solo home run in the bottom of the third, his third of this homestand.

A Christian Yelich RBI double in the bottom of the fourth made it a 7-0 game and the Brewers added another run on a William Contreras fielders choice where Yelich would score on a throwing error. William Contreras would drive in a run in the bottom of the sixth to stretch the Brewers lead to 9-1 and the Brewers would score twice in the bottom of the seventh to give them an 12-1 lead.

That was not it for the Brewers as Rhys Hoskins would drive in two more runs on a single in the bottom half of the eighth to give the Brewers a 14-1 win.

Logan Henderson had an impressive big league debut, giving up just one run in six innings, striking out nine.

The Brewers head to San Francisco for the start of a seven game road trip thar ends in Saint Louis.

Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win and what the pitching rotation may look like moving forward during Brewers Extra Innings