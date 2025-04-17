The Brewers front office is ranked third best in MLB, according to The Athletic.

“It’s humbling (to hear compliments from your peers),” Brewers Senior VP and GM Matt Arnold told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “(The comments) are nice but that’s not what we’re about. We want to win a championship here in Milwaukee.”

Three weeks into the season and the Brewers (10-9) are one game out of first place.

TORPEDO BATS

Torpedo Bats are now in the Brewers clubhouse.

“A couple of (players) are starting to use them,” Arnold said. “There’s been a group asking the equipment manager about them. The bats are certainly getting a lot of helium around the industry.”

