The New York Yankees became the first team in MLB history to hit three home runs to open the game on the first three pitches thrown and set a franchise record with homeruns in a game with nine in their 20-9 win over the Brewers.

It was a rough start for former Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes gave up four home runs in the first inning and five total giving up a total of eight earned runs. The positive of the game is the Brewers offense came alive scoring nine runs including a Brice Turang homerun late in the game.

