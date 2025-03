Dom Cotroneo, LIVE from Spring Training in Phoenix, Arizona!

Three episodes packed full with all the Brewers and Spring Training content you need! Episode One features Tobias Myers, Joey Ortiz, Brandon Woodruff, and Jacob Misiorowski. Episode Two includes in-depth interviews with Rhys Hoskins and Aaron Ashby. We close out the week with Episode Three, featuring Matt Arnold. Plus, a special feature with former Brewer Willy Adames! (Link to full story below)

Willy Adames on Bob Uecker: “He was an angel on Earth”