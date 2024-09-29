In game 162 the Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Mets 5-0. The Mets got in the board in the top of the first inning and never looked back. They added two runs in the fourth and a run each in the fifth and sixth. The Brewers never really challenged the Mets until the bottom of the eighth inning, when Jackson Chourio was robbed of at least a base hit, and possibly a home run with two on base. The Brewers managed just three hits in the game. Dominic Cotroneo recapped the game and got you ready for the post season in Brewers Extra Innings.