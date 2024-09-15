The Milwaukee Brewers offense came back swinging tonight as the defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 15-8. The Brewers scored seven runs in the top of the second inning capped off by a Willy Adames grand slam to pace the Brewers. The Brewers added back to back home runs by Garrett Mitchell and Willy Adames in the fourth inning and William Contreras would put the exclamation mark on the game with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to make it a 15-8 game. Dominic Cotroneo broke down the win in Brewers Extra Innings following the game.