The Milwaukee Brewers fell behind early in the game 5-0. They railed starting in the fifth inning when Jackson Chourio hit a three run home run to cut the Diamondback lead to two. The Brewers took a lead 7-5 in the sixth inning thanks to an Eric Haase two run home run that tied it at five and then a two RBI double from Willy Adamas to give the Brewers the lead.

The Brewers would score once more in the seventh to give them a 8-5 lead, but that wasn’t enough. The Diamondbacks would score twice in the bottom half of the seventh and once more in the eighth inning to tie the ball game and sent it into extra innings.

In the top half of the 10th, Jackson Chourio gave the Brewers a 10-8 lead following a two RBI triple, but the Diamondbacks would walk it off in the bottom half of the tenth to give them the win. Dominic Cotroneo broke it all down in Brewers Extra Innings following the game.