The Milwaukee Brewers entered today winning five games in a row and was looking to set a new season high for wins in a row, the Reds had other plans as they beat the Brewers 4-3. The Brewers got on the board first following a Joey Ortiz two run home run put the Brewers up 2-0. It didn’t last long as the Reds tied the game in the forth and then took the lead for the first time this series in the fifth. The Brewers would tie the game in the sixth inning, but the Reds took the lead back in the top of the seventh 4-3 and the Brewers couldn’t capitalize after that. Dominic Cotroneo broke down the game in Brewers Extra Innings.