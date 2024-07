The Brewers needed a win after dropping the first two game of the series to the Miami Marlins and they got the win on Ryan Braun Day. A day that former Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun was inducted to the Brewers Walk of Fame, left fielder Jake Bauers and 20 year old old fielder Jackson Chourio both homered to help the Brewers win 6-2. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the win in Brewers Extra Innings.