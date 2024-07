After dropping the first two in the series, the Brewers avoided the sweep by beating the Dodgers 9-2. Dallas Keuchel worked around five walks over four and one third scoreless innings and and the bullpen allowed just a two run home run in the sixth inning. The Brewers were powered by three home runs in their 9-2 win. Dominic Cotroneo broke down the win in Brewers Extra Innings.