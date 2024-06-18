ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Zach Plesac pitched six innings of four-hit ball in his Angels debut and his first major league start in nearly 14 months, and Zach Neto hit a two-run homer in Los Angeles’ 5-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Luis Guillorme had an RBI triple during the Angels’ three-run third, which was abetted by two Brewers defensive misplays. Nolan Schanuel had two hits and drove in a run as the Angels hung on for their fourth win in six games.

Plesac (1-0) was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier Monday to replace José Suarez on the Angels’ roster, and he got assigned to start about two hours before first pitch when José Soriano was scratched with lower abdominal pain. Plesac’s plane only landed in mid-afternoon, but he quickly got into form for his return to the big leagues.

“It was a big spot,” Plesac said. “I needed to step up for these guys today, and that was my goal. It was one of those things you don’t plan for, but you’ve got to be ready to do.”

Plesac signed with the Angels in January after parts of five seasons with Cleveland. He hadn’t pitched in the majors since April 2023, but he made 13 starts for Triple-A Salt Lake this year before his promotion.

Los Angeles-area natives Jake Bauers and Brice Turang homered for the NL Central-leading Brewers in the opener of a seven-game California trip.

Milwaukee got three runners into scoring position in the final three innings against three Angels relievers, but couldn’t score. Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

“Wasn’t a great ballgame for us, for sure,” Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. “We had opportunities many times. We didn’t play a complete ballgame on any side of the ball. Defense, pitching, offense. We had opportunities again and didn’t come through. That’s disappointing.”

Carlos Rodriguez (0-2) yielded five runs on five hits while pitching into the fifth inning of his second career start for Milwaukee.

Bauers, an Orange County native who went to high school in Huntington Beach, hit his first homer since May 17 in the second inning on a first-pitch fastball. That undoubtedly pleased his father, Stu, who drove him to the ballpark.

“I grew up coming to games in this stadium,” Bauers said. “Came to playoff games during the playoff run when they won the World Series, so something about this place feels different than all the others, for sure. … Dad drove me, gave me a little pep talk. He did tell me he likes it when I swing at first-pitch fastballs.”

In the third, Jo Adell drew a walk and scored when Guillorme’s drive to right got away from Sal Frelick. Schanuel then singled in Guillorme and eventually scored on Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly.

Neto hit a line drive for his 10th homer in the fourth, scoring Logan O’Hoppe.

Turang, who grew up 25 miles east of Anaheim in Corona, had a solo shot in the fifth for his first homer since May 25.

Retired Brewers star Ryan Braun attended the game with his family. The six-time All-Star and 2011 NL MVP, who retired in 2021, is a Los Angeles native.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Brandon Drury went 0 for 3 in his return from a 34-game absence with a hamstring injury. … Washington wasn’t sure when Soriano started to feel ill, and didn’t know when Soriano will pitch again. … Anthony Rendon is increasing his running progression. The $245 million third baseman has been out since April 20 with a hamstring strain.

Brewers: C William Contreras cleared concussion protocol Monday after being involved in a game-ending collision at the plate Sunday, but he was out of the starting lineup for only the second time in Milwaukee’s 72 games.

UP NEXT

Griffin Canning (2-7, 4.76 ERA) looks to end his three-start losing streak when he makes his first career appearance against the Brewers. Milwaukee counters with rookie Tobias Myers (3-2, 3.76), who has won two straight starts for the first time.