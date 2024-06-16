The Brewers offense struggled to get anything going early once again and the Reds had a 3-0 lead following some nice base running from Elly De La Cruz and a solo home run run from Spencer Steer. The Brewers finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth to make it 3-1 and Willy Adames gave the Brewers a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the six thanks to a 3-run homerun. The Brewers would add an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh to make it 5-3. The Reds made it a one run game in the top of the eighth with an Elly De La Cruz solo homerun. In the top of the ninth, the Reds got two runners on with two outs and the game ended with Blake Perkins throwing a baserunner out at home to end the game. Dominic Cotroneo broke down the win in Brewers Extra Innings.