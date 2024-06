It was a pitching duel until the bottom of the fifth inning. The first two batters of the inning walked for the Brewers and after showing bunt on the first pitch, Joey Ortiz crushed a three run homerun to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead. The pitching on both sides locked it down after that. The Reds did score a run in the top of the ninth, but that was all they could get as the Brewers got the 3-1 win. Dominic Cotroneo broke it all down in Brewers Extra Innings.