The Cardinals snapped the Brewers eight game winning streak over them with a 4-3 victory today. The Brewers scored three runs in the bottom of the first to get a 3-0 lead, but the Cardinals scored one run each in the second, fifth, sixth, and seventh inning to get the lead and to secure the win. Dominic Cotroneo talked about the game, baserunning and more in Brewers Extra Innings.