PHOENIX — Three young Aurora Healthcare patients received a V.I.P. experience over the weekend at Brewers Spring Training. Although this was the Brewers’ kickoff to the season, it was the young all-stars that stole the show. All three defeated deadly illnesses to be there for the weekend.

Introducing today’s MVPs!⁰⁰Today, we brought in Brandon, Evan, and Malakai as @Aurora_Health All-Star VIPs.⁰⁰The trio took a special tour of the clubhouse, collected autographs from their favorite players, and practiced with the team! pic.twitter.com/fcBO3g0ekP — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 24, 2024

The kids arrived on Friday. They toured the Brewers clubhouse in Phoenix, received autographs and practiced with the team.

15-year-old Brandon Krueger, who beat Crohn’s Disease, received an autograph from one of his favorite players, Christian Yelich.

Christian Yelich signing Brandon Krueger’s personalized Brewers jersey during Brewers Spring Training. Photo by Brewers Media.

“He’s a fan favorite,” Krueger told WTMJ.

Yelich also signed merchandise for 13-year-old Malakai Kaesermann, who’s recovered from multiple congenital heart disease surgeries, and signed Brewers gear for 11-year-old Evan Rennicke, who’s recovered from a cancerous tumor that gave him headaches.

All of those events were a prelude to the grander experience they’d receive on Saturday during the game against the San Diego Padres.

All three of them threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game, got to announce Brewers players before they went to bat and threw T-shirts into the audience during the game.

Malakai Kaesermann announced: “Now batting for the Brewers… number 27… Willie Adames!”

The kids return to school Monday as they come back from “a perfect week.” They look to live a normal life again and play the sport they all love… baseball.