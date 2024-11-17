Matt LaFleur was 10-0 coming into todays game versus the Chicago Bears and thanks to a finger, the record is now 11-0 following their 20-19 win over the Bears.

The Packers scored the game winning touchdown with 1:18 left in the game on Jordan Love’s one yard touchdown run, but the Bears made it interesting driving down the field to set up a 46 yard field goal, but Karl Brooks got a finger on it and disrupted it enough to make it miss.

Christian Watson contributed 150 yards on four catches, one of which set up the game winning touchdown run by Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs had 134 total yards in the win.

The Packers scored on their opening drive to put them up 7-0 on a 15 yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed. The Bears marched down and kicked a field goal to make it 7-3 on their first possession.

The Packers and Bears exchanged punts on their next possessions, but it looked like the Packers would take a 14-3 lead late in the first half, but Jordan Love through another interception and the Bears marched down field in no time and scored a one yard rushing touchdown to take a 10-7 half time lead.

The Bears went on a 10 play 61 yard drive out of the locker room to put the Bears up 13-7, but the Packers wasted no time going 70 yards in six plays before a Josh Jacobs seven yard touchdown run put the Packers up 14-13.

The lead wouldn’t last long as the Bears would score on a 39 yard touchdown run by D’Andre Swift gave the Bears a 19-14 lead following a missed two point conversation attempt.

The Packers turned it over on downs at the two yard line and the Bears would go 44 yards before having to punt. The Packers used a big catch and run by Christin Watson to put the Packers deep into Bears territory before Love would scramble 13 yards to give the Packers the ball at the one yard line before using a QB sneak to for the game winning touchdown.

The Bears attempted a 46 yard field goal and it was blocked by Karl Brooks. The Packers improved to 7-3 with the win and will face the San Francisco 49ers next week.