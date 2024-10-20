Earlier in the week, the Green Bay Packers made a move at kicker when they signed Brandon McManus to replace Brayden Narveson and it ended up working as McManus nailed a field goal to win it 24-22.

The Packers overcame three turnovers, two interceptions by quarterback Jordan Love and a ball hitting a gunner on a punt return which the Texans turned into 16 points.

The Texans took a 22-21 lead with about 90 seconds left in the game and after that, Jordan Love drove the Packers down the field and the newly signed Brandon McManus nailed a 45 yard field goal as time expired to secure the win.

Jordan Love ended the game 24-22 for 220 yards, and Josh Jacobs added 74 yards on the ground and scored his first ever receiving touchdown to put the Packers up 21-19.

The Packers defense held CJ Stroud to just 86 yards passing in a dominating effort.

The Packers travel to Jacksonville next week to take on the Jaguars. Kickoff is at noon.