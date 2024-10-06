For the first time since 1966 the Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles by a score of 24-19.

After exchanging punts to start the game, the Packers struck first on a two yard touchdown run by running back Josh Jacobs that was set up on an incredible throw and catch by Jordan Love and Jayden Reed. The Rams would tie the game at seven following a 13 play drive that ended with a one yard touchdown run from Kyren Williams.

The Packers would exchange punts with the Rams again before the Rams took a 13-7 lead after an interception return for touchdown on a pass Jordan Love was attempting to throw a way while in the endzone, the point after was no good. The Packers would make it a 13-10 half time score following a Brayden Narveson 46 yard field goal.

Coming out of the locker room the Packers defense would force back to back turnovers. The first a fumble that was recovered by Packers safety Xavier McKinney. That set up a 66 yard touchdown reception to tight end Tucker Kraft. The second turnover was Xavier McKinney’s fifth interception in as many games. Jordan Love would find Tucker Kraft once again on a seven yard touchdown pass following a seven play 54 yard drive which gave the Packers a 24-13 lead.

The Rams would make a late push, going 91 yards in 11 plays to cut the Packers lead to 24-19 after a failed . The Rams would force a Packers punt and go on another 11 play drive, but ended on Packers rookie safety Evan Williams breaking up a pass on fourth down to secure the win.

The Packers improved to 3-2 on the season and host the Arizona Cardinals at home next Sunday. The Rams fell to 1-4.