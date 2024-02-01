The off-season is Green Bay is off and running, as the Packers have officially made the hiring of Jeff Hafley to become the team’s next defensive coordinator.

Probably like you, I, too, was surprised by the move.

Hafley has served as the head coach for Boston College for the past four seasons, and was never named as someone who was taking on an interview when so many other names were leaked over the past week or so.

On the surface, the hiring is somewhat of a really bold move by head coach, Matt LaFleur, who now, in my opinion, just put his chips in the middle of the table in regards to his coaching career in Green Bay.

Simply put, this has to work out. There is no in-between.

Hafley will come in as the THIRD defensive coordinator in the last FIVE seasons, and at some point, if let’s say this doesn’t pan out, people are going to begin or maybe have already started, at pointing the finger at the inability of LaFleur to hire the right assistants.

Mo Drayton.

Joe Barry.

Rich Bisaccia.

Just a few names that LaFleur has brought in to make changes, and all have not gone according to plan.

This hiring, whoever is was going to be, was going to be met with a ton of pressure, and expectations. The Packers are just starting to realize their potential, especially on offense, and they cannot afford to once again, not have some resemblance of a respectable defense.

The mounting pressure, in my opinion, begins and ends with LaFleur.

This team’s future is now.

The general manager has proven to be able to build a team in a quick hurry.

The franchise quarterback in Jordan Love has been determined.

Money and draft picks have been spent of the defensive side of the ball for so many years, and that unit, just, simply put, cannot be the issue anymore.

This gamble by LaFleur will certainly be one that will dictate his coaching legacy in Titletown.