What a season this has been for the 2023 Green Bay Packers, and with still three weeks remaining, there is certainly more to come out of it.

If you told me back in April, that this team, given the amount of injuries, which has forced many rookies to step up and play, would be still fighting for a playoff spot in late December, I would have considered this season an immediate success.

Now, if you had told me that the main reason they were on the outside looking in, and it wasn’t because of first-year starter, Jordan Love and the youth, I would have immediately known something must have gone south, yet again, with a Joe Barry-led defense.

In a year where the chips were stacked high against head coach, Matt LaFleur, for the most part, as bumpy as this season has been, he has proven he belongs where he is.

However, with that being said, these last three weeks will prove to be the most vital three weeks of his coaching career thus far – Even with coaching in big games, NFC Championships, and breaking coaching records, this Packers locker room, and maybe the future of many players lie in the hands of their head coach.

There is clearly some sort of split amongst players on the decision to retain and employ defensive coordinator Joe Barry after he allowed, yet again, in consecutive weeks, the NFC offensive players of the week.

How does LaFleur handle that divide going forward? How does he remain loyal to his coaches yet allow his players, who clearly are upset with said coaches, to have a voice, and be heard?

It is, without question, going to be the most important decision he makes, or rather he doesn’t make.

In a game where the winners and losers are determined on the field, in my opinion, LaFleur’s biggest battle is one that lies off the field.