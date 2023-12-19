The Green Bay Packers entered this season with seemingly more questions than answers.

Defense. Special Teams. Play-calling. Tackling. Coaching. All things that have me, as a Packers fan concerned going into this season, and for the most part, still have me concerned about going forward, but what you may notice on that list, is that quarterback Jordan Love was left off.

Since that home game against the L.A Rams in early November, Love has, without a doubt, turned the corner, and answered the largest question of this season. During this span, he has tossed for 14 touchdowns, just three interceptions, posted over a 102 passer rating, and completed over 67% of his passes.

In other words, consider the future of Green Bay solidified.

One was an MVP favorite just weeks ago and the other has thrown a TD pass to six different rookies while half his team is hurt.



One of these has the leagues best OL, AJ Brown and a good defense.



The other, does not.



I think JLove is going to be fine. #Packers pic.twitter.com/laf5S2glsJ — Brandon Sneide (@Brandon_Sneide) December 19, 2023

In a season where so many injuries have left this offense scratching their heads for answers, there has been one constant, and it’s been at the most crucial position maybe in all of sports.

It’s a youth movement in Titletown, and over this span of the year, six different rookies have caught a touchdown pass from Love. S-I-X. By far, the most around the league.

It’s also worth noting that he’s doing this all without his all-pro left tackle. His top running back, Aaron Jones has been hurt a majority of this season, and his number one wide receiver has missed multiple weeks.

He’s in maybe the toughest spot for a guy who needs to deliver, and prove he belongs in the National Football League than anyone else, and despite the high expectations in Green Bay, he’s done exactly that.

With more issues rising by the day in Titletown, Love should be nowhere near your top level of concern when it comes to this season and for seasons to come.

Jordan Love, your quarterback of today, tomorrow, and maybe the next ten years.