In 2008, Aaron Rodgers first season as an NFL starting quarterback, the Packers finished with a record of 6-10.

That season, seven of the Packers ten losses were by four points or less.

In most games, unable to finish.

Sound familiar?

This year’s version of the Packers, behind first year starting quarterback Jordan Love, is 3-6. Four of the Packers six losses this season are by four points or less.

In most games, unable to finish.

In Rodgers’ first year as a starter, he had the luxury of throwing ascending star, Greg Jennings and three-time pro bowl receiver, Donald Driver. Rodgers’ number-3 receiver was veteran James Jones.

Love’s cast of “weapons” is the youngest group ever assembled in the Super Bowl era. The most veteran receiver is 24-year-old second year pro, Christian Watson.

Learning to win is something all teams must do. For younger teams, the path to victory often times has more hurdles in the way.

