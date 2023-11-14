The new era of Brewers baseball can finally get started after Milwaukee has reportedly elevated bench coach, Pat Murphy to lead the club in 2024.

I’ll be honest here, after seeing the news alert pop up on my phone late last night, it was probably the most un-surprising news that has occurred over the last week or so.

Looking at just the surface of the hiring of Murphy, it was the safest bet for a team that refuses to make any splashes, and, after the off-season they just had, I can understand it — you want continuity, you want a trusted voice, and you want steady leadership during a time that was unimaginable just weeks ago.

But, with all of that said, looking at everything I just laid out to you, I was not a fan of the hire, and let me be very clear, I am a fan of Murph. I think he is an excellent coach, and someone the team obviously trusts, but I feel like the Brewers had an opportunity to get a brand new voice, a brand new leader, and bring a brand new brand of baseball to a team that is trying to rid itself of its former skipper.

Murphy, who is in his mid-60s, to me, feels like a “stop-gap” type of hire, and one that ultimately feels like had to be done in order to keep him out of joining Craig Counsell in Chicago.

This screams “we just don’t want Chicago to hire him.” https://t.co/2qLnj1uqDP — Brandon Sneide (@Brandon_Sneide) November 14, 2023

At the end of the day, we, as Brewers fans, obviously all want the same thing, but for a team that is clearly getting set to build for the future, I thought this hire was a step in the wrong direction.