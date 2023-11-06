It wasn’t pretty, and at times, it wasn’t easy, but regardless of all of that – a win is a win, and it’s something that was much-needed in Titletown.

After going 40+ days with a victory and countless reasons why, this young Packers team showed you on Sunday that the future is pointing in the right direction.

Jordan Love. Jayden Reed. Carrington Valentine. Christian Watson. Romeo Doubs. Luke Musgrave, and the list can go on and on. All players have shown time after time that they are able to make plays at crucial times.

The major takeaway: Regardless of opponent, this Packers team proved they have the right pieces in place for the future.

The win on Sunday was also a great example of what happens when other players around the quarterback makes plays.

Establishing the run – utilizing your top weapon on offense in Aaron Jones.

Receivers making contested catches – defense making critical third and fourth down stops.

Special teams making plays and setting up the offense for success.

All phases of the game for the Packers clicked on Sunday, and if you were tuned in on a rainy day in Wisconsin, it was about damn time.

Look. Yes, it was only one game. Yes, they are still sitting with a poor W/L record, but at the end of the day, THIS is what THIS season is all about.

Progression, not regression, and on Sunday, you got exactly that.