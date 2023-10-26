The day Brewers fans have been dreading, may be soon coming to fruition.

After hearing Milwaukee granted permission to the New York Mets to interview current manager, Craig Counsell, it got me thinking on what could be the future of this organization.

Without a doubt, Counsell is one of baseball’s best managers– arguably THE best. The way he is able to fully maximize a team’s roster, and do so in a winning fashion, over the course of a decade, is truly magnificent.

What he’s done in Milwaukee, without question, has been nothing short of remarkable.

Look, I’ll be the first to admit that I want him back in Milwaukee for years to come, but I can also admit that it is very likely that he has taken this organization as far as it will go.

What more can he do with what he’s given to work with?

With the resources that are usually provided to him, being a few plays away from a World Series appearance is likely they peak of this Brewers team, thanks in large part, to the work Counsell did.

If he does decide to chase the bag and leave Milwaukee for the big apple, it won’t be the worst thing to happen.

Maybe a change of scenery is best for both.

Either way, the Brewers story cannot be told without their manager, who, like you and I, are built from the same cloth.