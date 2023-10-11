The Milwaukee Brewers off-season is officially here.

On Tuesday, general manager Matt Arnold met with the media to have his usual end-of-the-season press conference and, as expected, was met with questions on the future direction of the Brewers.

One of those questions was what the team planned to do with star pitcher Corbin Burnes.

Arnold gave the correct answer, stating they want him here next season, but of course, I’m here to tell you that the idea of trading the 2021 Cy Young Winner would be the direction I would explore this off-season.

If trading away Corbin Burnes nets you a massive offensive upgrade at, say, first or third base, where the Brewers struggled the past few seasons, the smart move is to take that trade in every day that ends in Y.

With pitchers Robert Gasser and Jacob Misiorowski coming up in the minors, you do have options for 2024 and beyond.

We saw it with Prince Fielder and countless others – You will most likely lose Corbin at some point to free agency if a move is not made. You should get something back in return to keep fielding a competitive roster, and look, lets not forget the sour taste that was left behind last season between Burnes and the Brewers in his arbitration case.

Arnold did a fantastic job in acquiring one of the game’s best catchers, William Contreras, last winter by essentially giving up a player they never intended to keep. What do you think he could do with Burnes?

Look, it may not be how we want to go about business in the grand scheme of things, but this is the Brewer way. Draft, develop, and then utilize that talent to stay relevant within the National League.