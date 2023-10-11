Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is searching.

An offensive minded Head Coach LaFleur is throwing darts trying to figure out the identity of his offense. In the first half of Monday night’s game against the Raiders, the Packers tried to leverage a smash-mouth style rushing attack with unspectacular results.

In the second half, the downfield passing game was unveiled. On passes traveling more than ten yards, Jordan Love was 2-9 with three interceptions.

At the beginning of the season the Packers running game – led by Aaron Jones, and offensive line – led by David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, were the strength of the unit.

Jones hasn’t played since a week-1 win over the Bears.

Bakhtiari’s season is over thanks to a lingering knee issue.

Jenkins missed three of the five games played.

Put it all together and you have an offense with zero direction and an inability to hang its hat on anything. Put it all together and you have an offense that has produced just 6 first half points in its last three games.

After five weeks, the only consistent aspect of the Packers offense is its alarming inconsistency.

