It wasn’t that long ago that we were wondering what the future in Green Bay might look like.

The unknown surrounding number 10 in a place referred to as “Titletown” was real, and it was, by far, the most significant question mark entering the 2023 season.

Following the trade of Aaron Rodgers, and before this season started, folks everywhere wondered if #10 could follow in the footprints left behind by two of the games best ever.

After two weeks, it’s time we put those worries or questions to rest. In only two weeks, Jordan Love currently leads the NFL in touchdown passes and passer rating.

Will he keep it up? Who knows, but quite frankly, who cares?

This season is all about growth and growth only, especially with the NFL youngest roster.

Let’s be honest.



Yes, the Packers should be 2-0. However, if you told us that they would start 1-1 and Love would be leading these passing categories we ALL would have signed up for that.



Agree?#GoPackGo https://t.co/JrmEoGWECd — Brandon Sneide (@Brandon_Sneide) September 18, 2023

Before September came, we all wondered if Love could be the future. You do not go into a season questioning the quarterback position and simultaneously hold Super Bowl aspirations. That is not how it works.

Yes, we all want to win. Yes, we want to compete for the NFC North division, and yes, all of this is possible at the same time, but regardless of all of that, for me, the objective measure of a successful 2023 season will be which direction this future points to following the conclusion of it.

Is #10 the answer under center? Can these young pass-catchers be enough going forward? Will Joe Barry have a job in 2024?

Just by witnessing two weeks of this season, most of you can probably guess how some of these are close to being answered already; the others are likely closer than you think.