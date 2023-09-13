The Green Bay Packers began their 2023 season exactly how you would have drawn it up all the way back in April.

A new QB at the helm, young pass-catchers littered all over the field, and a defense that looked like a completely rejuvenated unit.

After throttling the Bears on Sunday, the football world then fixated its eyes on #8 in New York Monday night, the other side of the Packers drama during this off-season.

On April 26th, when general manager Brian Gutekunst decided to part ways with the 4-time MVP, it was met with much criticism and chatter.

How would this play out? Would #10 in Titletown be ready? Will the Jets be a Super Bowl favorite? There were tons of talking points, but in the end, regardless of feelings, this was a move made for both sides and a move that was the right one.

After hearing the news of Rodgers and the horrific achilles tear in his left ankle, it’s easy to get caught up in the “who won the trade debate”, but for me, this was a lose-lose moment for both teams.

Of course, the Jets lose out on having a future hall-of-famer under center, and the Packers lose out on the potential of holding two first-round picks in 2024.

In the bigger picture, for a guy who has given his whole life to the game of football and seemingly to the city of Green Bay, it was, for me, personally hard to watch him get carted off in what could be his final moments on an NFL field as QB1.

At the end of all of this, a massive trade can rarely result in not a single team walking away a winner, but that is precisely what happened, and the crazy part, it only took one week for that outcome to become a reality.