I know, it’s only one game, but the result is certainly better than the alternative.

After back-to-back seasons being embarrassed in week-1 of the regular season, the Packers obliterated the rival Bears, on the road, in the first game of the Jordan Love era, with the youngest roster in the NFL.

Statement made.

Maybe your sentiment is that the Bears stink. I would agree with you but consider your feelings today versus what you might be feeling had the Packers lost or survived a 17-16 win.

What I witnessed was a quarterback who looks the same on first and ten as he does third and eight or fourth and three.

What I witnessed was hobbled second-year wide receiver, Romeo Doubs haul in two touchdown passes in a game he played limited snaps.

What I witnessed was a Packers team that played with an edge and dominated the line of scrimmage.

What I witnessed was Rashan Gary pressure the quarterback on five of the ten snaps he played. Gary is less than a year removed from a torn ACL.

What I witnessed was a team that was ready to play – the complete opposite of the team I watched begin the season the past two years…and that was with a four-time MVP quarterback.

