Packers offensive lineman, Elgton Jenkins is the latest member of the team to publicly back quarterback, Jordan Love.

Veteran Preston Smith believes Love has what it takes to continue to the franchise’s streak of exemplary quarterback play.

About Love, running back Aaron Jones says everyone has full trust.

Wide receiver, Romeo Doubs believes Love can do what Aaron Rodgers did a season ago.

Every time a member of the Packers communicates what they like about their new starting quarterback, headlines are made, stories are written, and sports talk shows are given ammunition.

Random members of the Packers are becoming popular guests across a variety of platforms in this off-season of change. In summary, members of the Packers will miss Aaron Rodgers and believe Love is primed to succeed.

But nothing should be made of members of the Packers stumping for their new starting quarterback. Much should be made of those who – when given the opportunity – don’t.

So far, that hasn’t happened.

