The Milwaukee Brewers are facing more questions than answers these days.

A team, who once won their first 14 out of 19 games, now needs help scoring runs in order to keep up with the Cincinnati Reds.

With the Reds winning 11-straight games and the Brewers getting set to embark on a 10-game road trip, could this be a do-or-die moment for Milwaukee?

Indeed, it absolutely can.

The Brewers are sitting a game and a half out of the top spot in the National League Central, and with Cincinnati red-hot, Milwaukee cannot afford to come back home on July 3rd with anything less than six wins on this road trip.

What if they don’t?

Could it lead to the direction the organization decides to go at the trade deadline, one way or another?

Absolutely.

Surely the Brewers think they can win the division, and they certainly can, but if they fall behind the Reds, maybe even the Cubs, who they’ll face in a four-game set upon returning home, things will begin to look different, and they should.