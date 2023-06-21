There is no doubt about it; the world and the world of sports are evolving right before our eyes.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced its concerted efforts to double down and reinforce its policy on gambling after seeing a rise in player violations over the past few seasons.

A few of that policy emphasis include no betting allowed in the NFL, players, and coaches are not allowed to play daily fantasy football, and players are not allowed even to enter a sports book during the active NFL season.

So let me get this straight. The players can’t participate in placing bets at the team’s facility. Still, they can participate in the arena, which holds a sponsorship from a sportsbook or, in some cases, have a sports book located IN the stadium.

In other words, the hypocritical NFL strikes once again.

It’s an unpopular opinion, but sports gambling is and will continue to evolve as a thorn in the side of the NFL, where just years ago thought, fantasy football was the evilest empire.

The league will undoubtedly keep searching for ways to make billions off of gambling while at the same time telling their employees not to.

If that doesn’t sound like the NFL, I don’t know what does.