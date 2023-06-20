Believe it or not, the Milwaukee Brewers opened their season, winning 14 of their first 19 games.

Since then, they have won 23 and lost 30.

Lately, we have seen a 6-game losing streak, followed up by a 3-game winning streak.

The theme, so far, for the 2023 Brewers: Inconsistency.

The leading candidates for the story of the season thus far? Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames – two guys the team, the city, and the fans counted on to be simply better.

Out of the everyday starters, no one has a lower batting average than Adames, who is mustering a .202, with only a .286 on-base percentage.

Conversely, Corbin Burnes has been anything but the 2021 Cy Young award winner we have grown accustomed to watching.

Burnes sits at 5-5, with an almost four-earned run average.

Again, for both players, inconsistency.

And they are not alone. Jesse Winker. Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras can all join in on the blame train.

But, the bottom line is if the Brewers are going to compete for the NL Central, and based on the standings, they can, guys like Adames and Burnes, who most consider their best players, have to be better – plain and simple.