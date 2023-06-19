Somebody has to win the NL Central – why not the Brewers?

Whoever is doing “Extra Points” in Cincinnati today is likely saying the same thing about the Reds. Likewise in Pittsburgh.

On Friday, the Brewers were mired in a six-game losing streak. Three days later, the Brewers are back on top of the division after a three-game sweep of the Pirates.

Hop into the World of analytics and you’ll find that the Brewers are on pace to finish the season with 82 wins. That total, according to Fangraphs, will be enough to win the NL Central.

The same publication believes the Cardinals will finish last with 76 wins.

No team in the division has been in first place longer this season than the Brewers.

No team in the division is hotter than the Reds who are riding an 8-game winning streak.

No team is running away with the division and no team is out of it.

Whether you think the Brewers are a great team or not is irrelevant.

What is relevant are the standings and the Brewers are on top.

