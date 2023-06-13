Wait…did the Denver Nuggets win the NBA championship or did the Miami Heat lose it?

I watched the Nuggets win it all last night on their home floor. I watched a tearful Jamal Murray hold the Larry O’Brien Trophy and Nikola Jokic hug his brothers on the arena floor.

Spend time absorbing what passes today as sports talk on TV and it’s all about what the Heat didn’t do and not what the Nuggets did.

How it’s possible to win it all and still be overlooked is beyond me.

The Nuggets did what the Bucks did two years ago: They broke through to win a title with a solo superstar. Jokic is to the Nuggets what Giannis is to the Bucks.

Denver ended their magical run with a 16-4 playoff record. Ten of Denver’s wins were of the double-digit variety.

Maybe it’s because they’ve never won it all, and Miami has.

Maybe Miami is just sexier than Denver.

What I do know is this: Last night, I watched the best team in basketball win it all.

