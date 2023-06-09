Imagine the Brewers leaving Milwaukee.

Let that sink in for a second.

Now imagine – in addition – a Milwaukee void of the Bucks.

What would be a devastating blow to the city would only be two-thirds the devastation in Oakland.

In the span of two years the city of Oakland has lost the Golden State Warriors to San Francisco, and the Raiders to Las Vegas. Void of a new stadium deal, the A’s will be next to depart.

Historically, and recently, the teams have delivered. The Warriors, A’s and Raiders have combined to win ten championships and soon the city of Oakland will be void all three major professional sports teams.

Oakland Alameda Coliseum was built in 1966. Today, in 2023, it remains the stadium the A’s play in.

The city of Oakland has pushed back against the development of new stadiums over the years and violent crime is on the rise.

Hardly a recipe for success for a once proud professional sports city.

