The Big Ten Conference unveiled its scheduling model for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Beginning with the 2024 season, the conference will feature 16 teams – including USC and UCLA – and will scrap the east and west divisions.

What does this mean for the Big ten championship game? It means the two best teams, according to record, will square off in early December with a potential trip to the college football playoff on the line.

Beginning in 2024, fewer teams will be in contention for the conference championship game. Instead of being one of seven teams in the east or west division, member schools will be one of sixteen fighting it out for two spots.

Historically, the east division has dominated the conference title game. In fact, the top two teams in the conference were east division teams eight of the past ten years.

What does it mean for the Badgers? It means the path to the college football playoff is that much more difficult, but it should also solidify the champion’s position – and maybe the runner-up.

When the Big Ten created the east and west division, it screwed up. The east was far more dominant than the west from the get-go.

There may not be a perfect way to do this, but if you’re a team in the east, consider today’s news a “win”.

