The Milwaukee Brewers have been on quite the roller coaster season.

Craig’s crew started hot, winning 14 of their first 19 games.

Since then, they have gone 18-22.

I wouldn’t blame the turn of records on the play on the field, although it hasn’t been lights out.

The Brewers have battled, literally, on the diamond.

The Brewers have lost Garrett Mitchell to a likely season-ending shoulder injury, and, unfortunately, that was just the start of it.

Brandon Woodruff. Wade Miley. Eric Lauer. Willy Adames. Darin Ruf. Sal Frelick. Jessie Winker.

It sounds like a starting lineup, but that’s just a quick glance at the injury report for the Brewers.

Folks want results, and fans expect wins.

The Brewers, well, they have given both. Winners of three straight and 5 of their last 7 games – All of which have been on the road, and still the top dog in the National League Central Division.

Winning 14 of their first 19 was undoubtedly fun, but given the number of injuries I just laid out, this is, by far, the Brewers’ most impressive stretch of the season thus far.