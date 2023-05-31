The Milwaukee Brewers have lost 4 of their last five games and 6 of their previous 10.

After starting the season winning 14 of their first 19 games, the Brew Crew currently is sitting with a 28-26 record.

The reason for the slide? Injuries are for sure an argument, but the lack of offense is the biggest of them all.

Jesse Winker, who the Brewers had high hopes for, has yet to find his swing while fighting an injury of his own.

Luke Voit, who once led the American League in home runs, was recently designated for assignment.

The Brewers’ offense ranks dead last in the majors when faced with a deficit and dead last in OPS in the 8th and 9th innings.

It doesn’t sound like quite the recipe for success, does it?

I’m not breaking any news here, but if this team is going to be anything this summer, somewhere, somehow, this offense must find its groove.

Is that just turning it around at the plate?

Is it going out and making a move?

Is it sticking with guys like Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer – allowing them to figure out their struggles?

This team, currently as constructed – to me – is good enough to compete and win the N.L. Central, but must rely on guys that are being paid to provide the offense – All of them, Tellez, Yelich, and Adames, to name a few, have failed to do so for the most part.

If the Brewers are going to party this summer with the cheese head, the offense needs to bring the juice; if not, it will be a long, ugly storm in Milwaukee.