Over the past week, the state finals on the track commenced in California, where a female athlete is missing out on advancing to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track & Field Championships.

No big deal, right? It happens. You win some, you lose some.

Here’s the deal, though – It should NOT have happened.

A transgender women, who was part of the women’s race, claimed second, which ultimately pushed this athlete out of the race, and a chance at gold, something she’s trained her whole life to do.

I don’t care where you stand on the transgender side; I do my best to stay political-free on this stuff, but as a father of 3 daughters, it frustrates me, and my take is rather simple on this: Please, do what you want with your life, many have come before us to fight for that freedom, and honestly, it’s none of my business.

With that being said, though, transgender females should NOT be competing in female sports, and I don’t think that is controversial, or at least it shouldn’t be.

The World Athletics, in March of this year, announced that transgender women who went through male puberty can no longer compete in women’s events at the international competitions.

We can support everyone involved while maintaining integrity in our youth sports.

Keep women in women’s sports.

Women have been fighting for their rights for so many years, and in a flash, our society is trying its hardest to take them away, and to me, that is not ok.