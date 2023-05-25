Remember Esteury Ruiz? The young, speedy outfielder was considered the prize return piece for the Brewers in the Josh Hader trade.

Loaded with high-quality outfield prospects, the Brewers dealt Ruiz to Oakland as part of a three-team off-season deal that yielded all-star catcher William Contreras.

It was the most significant trade of the Brewers off-season.

Contreras, a 24-year-old all-star, is under team control for several seasons. A major position of need is locked up.

The other guy acquired by the Brewers as part of the trade is reliever, Joel Payamps.

Scouts viewed Payamps as an MLB-ready arm capable of backfilling the role served by former Brewers reliever, Brad Boxberger.

While Contreras continues to find his way at the plate, Payamps is having his best season ever throwing gas in high-leverage innings and striking out 7 batters for every walk. Payamps is undefeated with an ERA just over 2.00

To acquire talent, talent must be given up. Today, the A’s and Brewers probably feel pretty good about the way the deal has shaped up.

While I firmly believe the trading of Josh Hader cost the Brewers a spot in the 2022 playoffs, the legs of the deal have shaped the current roster of a first-place team. That should not be ignored.

