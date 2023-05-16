According to General Manager, Brian Gutekunst, the Green Bay Packers are not closing the door on Mason Crosby.

Let me translate: We’re rebuilding and unless the kicker we drafted turns out to be Brett Conway, we don’t need you.

Most likely, one of two scenarios will play out for the Packers all-time leading scorer:

Crosby, a Texas native, joins Mike McCarthy in Dallas to close out his career with the Cowboys. Family is everything to Crosby and the opportunity to return to his home state to play for the team he grew up dreaming about playing for would be a dream scenario. A team in the hunt has an issue at the position and is in desperate need of a reliable kicker to solidify the position for the stretch run and playoffs. No need to uproot the family – and his five children – for just a portion of the season.

Never say never, but the only way Crosby returns to the Packers is if Anders Carlson stinks or is injured at a juncture of the season in which the Packers are still in the mix to be a playoff team.

If the Packers all-time leading scorer wants to play this season, he will.

It’s just a matter of when and where.

