Dead last in the division.

Worst start in 50 years.

The St. Louis Cardinals are a mess, and I am here for it.

I’ve never liked the St Louis Cardinals and I never will.

But with all of my personal angst for the team that has ruined more than one post-season for the Brewers, I’ve always respected the way the Cardinals handled their business off the field.

As for this season…

Top prospect Jordan Walker was sent to the minors after beginning his big-league career recording a hit in 12 straight games.

The Cardinals created a PR nightmare when Manager Oliver Marmol announced that catcher Willson Contreras was being moved off his position to DH or play some outfield.

A move that was supposed to last several weeks has been reversed amid backlash.

Contreras signed a 5-year, $87-millin dollar contract in the off-season.

Despite winning three straight games, the Cardinals are 16-25 this season and in last place in the NL Central entering tonight’s game against the Brewers.

Well run, organized, smart and always a threat to make a deep run. That’s the Cardinals I’ve known for the bulk of my adult life…until this year.

