The Green Bay Packers are amid the changing of the guard ahead of 2023.

Like most things associated with the Packers, there is always some heated debate amongst the fan base.

This one is over the notion of a rebuild versus a retool.

Semantics over any of them; however, I don’t buy the belief that the Packers are rebuilding.

Teams that rebuild tear entirely down their roster and, at times, their front office.

The Packers have not done any of that.

In fact, they added to it.

And, a 4-time MVP and Superbowl champion being sent to a new team can be viewed as a sign to many that the team is ready to rebuild and start over, but that’s not the case in Titletown.

Outside of that trade that sent Rodgers to New York, what other move has Green Bay made they wouldn’t have made any other year?

News flash – they were never going to pay Allen Lazard over 10 million a year.

This team can and will compete this season in a significantly weakened NFC.

They have a veteran and proven offensive line.

Two excellent running backs in AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones.

Few all-pros in Kenny Clark, Devondre’ Campbell, and Keisean Nixon, to name a few.

A secondary considered young, but still veterans that have proven good – Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, and Rasul Douglas, to name a few.

The Packers going younger means something other than a rebuild. It’s a simple transition.

Whether or not this means wins or loses is obviously to be determined, but going off what a rebuild is, the Packers are currently doing something other than that.

We can debate the rebuild or not in Green Bay, but do me a favor and ask yourself this – If the Packers can win the division THIS season, do you REALLY think they are in a rebuild?