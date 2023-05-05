After a stunning, early playoff exit, the Milwaukee Bucks will begin their search for a new voice after firing head coach Mike Budenholzer.

If you hop on social media, well, one, there’s your first mistake, and two, most fans have clamored for this for many years.

The Bucks won 391 games under coach Bud for the past five seasons, earning the league’s best record three times.

During that time, Giannis won a couple of MVPs, and the Bucks finally brought home to Larry O’Brien trophy in 2021 – a first in 50 years.

On the surface, I was surprised to see the breaking news crossed my phone last night, but the more I think about it, as tough as it probably was for Jon Horst, it was time.

I know 2019 was a meltdown after being up two games to none in the Eastern Conference Finals and losing four in a row to the Toronto Raptors.

I’m also aware that 2020 and their weird season ended in round two during the bubble experience while having the league’s best record and number one seed.

And, after winning it all in 2021, the expectations were, and always should be, championship or bust when you have the roster you do.

A first-round exit to a Miami Heat team that, keep in mind, barely made the playoffs this season doesn’t bode well with those high expectations.

It is also worth noting it was the earliest playoff exit for the Bucks during coach Bud’s tenure here.

Bottom line: Milwaukee’s championship window is still very wide open. Whoever takes over will understand that.

With Coach Bud out, the Bucks’ job becomes the hottest spot around the league, and as much as I will always love and respect Coach Bud, sometimes, a new voice is all a team needs.

Coach Bud will always have a seat with Bucks royalty, but regardless, sometimes the right decisions are the toughest, and general manager Jon Horst made the right call.